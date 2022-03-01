Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 252 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

