TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. TSR has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

