TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

TTEC stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 111,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

