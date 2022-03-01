TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 111,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TTEC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

