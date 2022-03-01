Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turing.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Turing by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the third quarter worth $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

