Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,115. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $123.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80,946 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.