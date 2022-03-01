Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.12 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.