Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 95,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

