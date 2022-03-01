Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.