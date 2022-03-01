Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 263.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.