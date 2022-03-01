Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,231 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

