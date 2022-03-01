Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 107,400 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

