Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 98,757 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,757 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $852.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

