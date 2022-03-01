Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $4.20 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,265,000 after buying an additional 316,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,324,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,310,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
iHeartMedia Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
