Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $174,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $21,936,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $428.26 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.22. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

