U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

USB traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 871,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,360. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

