UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 409,390 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $291,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

