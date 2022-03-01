UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $275.08 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $275,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $532.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.36 and its 200-day moving average is $607.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

