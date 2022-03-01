UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $310.51 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $310,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker stock opened at $263.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

