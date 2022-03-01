UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,139 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $222,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.