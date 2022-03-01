UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,844 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $262,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $206,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.