UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 112,377 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $212,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.