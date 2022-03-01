UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,988 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $249,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.30 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

