UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,710,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

