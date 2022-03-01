UBS Group AG Has $21.19 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.81 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.