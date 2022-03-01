UBS Group AG Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63.

