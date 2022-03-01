UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

