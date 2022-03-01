Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

