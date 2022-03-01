UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of UNCFF remained flat at $$14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

