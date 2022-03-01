United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

