United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $692.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.