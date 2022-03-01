Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will report $319.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $325.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

U opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.89. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total transaction of $2,016,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,104 shares of company stock valued at $61,606,047. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

