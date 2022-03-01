Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

UNVR stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,729,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 215,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

