Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 4,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:UVV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.