Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Board Announces Share Buyback Program

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

