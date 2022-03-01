Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

UVE stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.