UnlimitedIP Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $113,147.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00104470 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.