Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.
Shares of UPST opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.49. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Upstart by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.