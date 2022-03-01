Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.49. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Upstart by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.