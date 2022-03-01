Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 3,603,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

