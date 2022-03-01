UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target Cut to $13.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

USER opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615 in the last quarter.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

