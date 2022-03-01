Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

