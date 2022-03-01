Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

