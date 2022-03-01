Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after buying an additional 87,962 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSXMK opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

