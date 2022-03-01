Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.50 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

