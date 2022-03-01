Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.