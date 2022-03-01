Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,400 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UGI were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

