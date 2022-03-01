Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chegg were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

CHGG opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

