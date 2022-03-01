Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of MTN traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $249.12 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

