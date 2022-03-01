Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,144. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.