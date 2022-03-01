Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. 178,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

